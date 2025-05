CBDA (Cannabidiolic Acid) may reduce nausea and prevent anticipatory nausea. Scientists are studying its similarities to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) and potential benefits for brain health. A scientific study also found that it prevented COVID-19 from entering human cells in a laboratory experiment.



CBDA is a natural compound found in living and raw, unprocessed hemp plants. CBDA is a precursor to CBD, which means that most of it is converted into CBD when it is processed. In this tincture, CBDA has been isolated and extracted for its unique benefits.



read more