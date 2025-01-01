In preclinical tests, CBDV (Cannabidivarin) shows great promise for reducing inflammation, nausea and seizures, while increasing cognitive and social function and memory retention. It is being studied for epilepsy and other seizure disorders, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Rett syndrome, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other mental and physical disorders. Please click on the links below to see the full scientific studies.



CBDV is currently being developed into a pharmaceutical drug designed to reduce or prevent seizures by GW Pharmaceuticals.



CBDV is being studied as a potential treatment for some of the most significant issues related to autism spectrum disorder, including social functioning and communication, repetitive behaviors and cognitive problems.



CBDV shows promise in aiding neurobehavioral issues associated with Rett syndrome. In this 2019 preclinical study, CBDV was found to be beneficial for memory, neurological and social deficits related to Rett syndrome.



CBDV was found to reduce inflammation and enhance muscle function in this 2019 study on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).



CBDV shows potential in reducing nausea in this study.



CBDV is a natural compound found in hemp, cannabis and other plants. Like CBD (cannabidiol), CBDV it is not intoxicating.



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Directions

Each spray contains 6.7mg CBDV**. There are 75 sprays per bottle.



Ingredients

Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil, CBDV Isolate.



