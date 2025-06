Rare Hawaiian CBD (1000mg)

Full Spectrum

1000mg CBD | 30ml bottle



This tincture contains a rare full spectrum CBD oil extracted from hemp grown on the slopes of Haleakala Volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The plants are nourished by mineral-rich red dirt, year-round sunshine and tropical rain. Gently flavored with food grade certified organic Italian lemon and wild orange oils, this unique oil is intended to be taken as a complete daily hemp supplement or enhanced with Rare Cannabinoid Company’s purified extracts of rare cannabinoids THCV, CBDV, CBN, CBG, CBC, or CBDA.



CBD may offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise.

