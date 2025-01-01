113mg β-Myrcene | 113 mg β-Pinene | 45mg δ-3-Carene | 68mg δ-Limonene | 113mg Linalool | Zero THC



This Relax terpene blend is designed to promote calm, relaxation, stress resilience and restful sleep. It is intended to be taken with cannabinoids to enhance their effects.



Terpenes are aromatic oils that naturally occur in hemp, cannabis and other plants. In addition to giving cannabis strains their unique flavor profiles, terpenes are believed to play a key role in differentiating the mental and physical benefits of various strains.



β-Myrcene: Believed to be full of tranquilizing effects, this terpene has a long history of being used as a sleep aid in herbal medicines around the world. In Mexico, myrcene-rich tea has been used as a sedative and muscle relaxant. In Germany, myrcene-rich hops preparations are used as a sleep aid. This experiment on mice details myrcene’s sedating effects while this study was conducted on its muscle-relaxing effects. Myrcene is often believed to be found at higher levels in cannabis indica strains, thus producing the sleepy, sedating feel of many indicas. Indica strain Grandaddy Purple and hybrids OG Kush and Blue Dream all produce high levels of myrcene. Myrcene is also found in mango, thyme, lemongrass and hops.



Linalool: Scientific studies show promise for pain relief, reducing anxiety, fighting depression, promoting sleep and enhancing the effects of other sedatives. In this study on Alzheimer’s disease, “findings suggest that linalool reverses the histopathological hallmarks of AD (Alzheimer’s disease) and restores cognitive and emotional functions via an anti-inflammatory effect.” Cannabis strains Do-Si-Dos, Scooby Snacks and Zkittlez contain larger amounts of linalool. Linalool has a lavender scent with a hint of spiciness.



β-Pinene: Scientific studies show promise for inflammation, pain relief, anxiety relief, allergy relief / helps open airways, anti-microbial, anti-bacterial effects and may help combat short-term memory loss associated with THC. The cannabis strain Big Smooth has a pinene-dominant terpene profile. β-Pinene has a scent similar to pine.



δ-3-Carene: This 2019 study shows promise that carene could be used as an anti-inflammatory in the treatment of chronic pain. This terpene is also believed to promote bone health, as seen in this preclinical study. Cannabis strains Super Silver Haze, Jack Herer and AK-47 have high concentrations on carene. Carene has a citrus, cypress scent.



δ-Limonene: Scientific studies show promise for reducing stress and anxiety, combatting depression and improving immune function. Cannabis strains Banana OG, Purple Hindu Kush and Wedding Cake have δ-Limonene-dominant terpene profiles. δ-Limonene has a citrus scent.



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



Directions

Each spray contains 6mg Terpenes (2mg α-Pinene, 1.3mg δ-Limonene, 0.7mg Linalool, and 2mg β-Caryophyllene **). There are 75 sprays per bottle.



1.5mg β-Myrcene | 1.5 mg β-Pinene | 0.6 mg δ-3-Carene | 0.9 mg δ-Limonene | 1.5 mg Linalool



Ingredients

Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil, β-Myrcene, β-Pinene, δ-3-Carene, δ-Limonene, Linalool



read more