RAW Classic 1¼ Cones have revolutionized the smoking industry! That’s no exaggeration – they’re as easy as it gets! RAW’s precision-crafted pre-rolled cones are made from the same truly naturally unbleached paper as RAW Classic Papers and are ready to be easily filled. We are proud to say that genuine RAW Rolling Papers have no added chalk or dyes! Please ask other brands for their full ingredient list, the more you know the more you’ll enjoy your smoke RAW.