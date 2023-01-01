About this product
Just so you understand, we only made this to be over-the-top. We really truly like having fun and we need to share that fun with the whole smoking world! A RAW innovation!
RAW Classic 5 Stage RAWket Pack includes one each of:
1¼ Cone (83mm)
Kingsize Cone (110mm)
Peacemaker Cone (140mm)
Emperador Cone (180mm)
Supernatural Cone (280mm)
