The ROLLING PAPERS x RAW Bakepack features 5 layer construction to be odor resistant, water resistant, and has spaces to carry all of your smoking needs! It features a front compartment with cross straps & cords, a pouch to easily hold your smaller accessories, a foiled extra smell resistant mini trap, two larger padded compartments, internal tray (or laptop) slot, padded straps, siliconized zippers and a padded backing.



In short, it’s RAWESOME!!!

