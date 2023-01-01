The RAW Bean Bag XXL Lap Rolling Tray is perfect for those chill days on the couch! The vegan and earth friendly buckwheat hulls inside the pillow ensure the tray rests comfortably on your lap without sliding around. And the bean bag is detachable and held on by magnets because we’re clever like that. Grab your favorite movie, snacks, papers, and roll away!



Pro tip: don’t forget to use the secret stash spot on the side!

