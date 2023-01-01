RAW Classic 1¼ is our original size. Also known as “Spanish Size”, 1¼ papers were the standard size of all rolling papers starting hundreds of years ago. Since then, many other shapes, sizes, and materials have been used to produce a wide variety of papers. Here at RAW, we’ve stayed true to our roots and make this paper from naturally unrefined plants with a natural tree sap gumline for an experience that is truly RAWthentic.