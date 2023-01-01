It’s time to strap in for liftoff! The highly coveted 20 Stage RAWket is a fully-stocked, carefully selected collection of all the most fun Classic Cones RAW has to offer. Contains 20 RAWthentic Cones and a foldable funnel. We recommend working up from 1 ¼″ to the Supernatural in order to ensure proper ignition and successfully reaching orbit…..



RAW 20 Stage RAWket pack includes:



6 x 1¼ Cones (83mm)

4 x Kingsize Cones (110mm)

2 x 98 Special Cones (98mm)

2 x Lean Cones (110mm)

2 x Peacemaker Cones (140mm)

2 x Emperador Cones (180mm)

2 x Supernatural Cones (280mm)

