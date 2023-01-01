RAW Classic Creaseless Kingsize Supreme is made on modernized version of “La Bicicleta”, an antique machine that was originally power by pedaling (like a bicycle!) We’ve recreated, electrified and modernized La Bicicleta but it’s original roots show through in ever sheet of RAW Creaseless Kingsize Supreme. These flat, creaseless packs are the original style of rolling papers that even pre-date interleaving. They’re the same today as they were 100+ years ago, & still made in the birthplace of rolling papers. RAW Classic Creaseless Paper for smoother burning – made for the true purist!

