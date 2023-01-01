Tired of sitting with a straw endlessly packing cones full? Now you can fill your cone 10x faster and more precisely with our RAW Cone Filler. Fill the trough, stick your RAWthentic cone on the end and work the slide. It’s that easy!



Comes with included natural wooden poker to add those all-important finishing touches. This device was invented before the newer RAW Loader but we still also make the original RAW Cone Filler because you asked us to!

