The RAW lead-free crystal glass ashtray is so thick it could probably stop a bullet! We made this beautiful piece to bring you back to the art form that was the fine smokewear of the 1950’s. The RAW Crystal Ashtray is classic leaded style, but we use modern lead-free crystal glass because nobody wants to touch lead. We also designed our crystal ashtray to be 3.5 lbs because the antique VS version that inspired us weighs 3.3 lbs, and we will never be outdone!

Show more