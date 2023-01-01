Precious, rare, and beautiful – the RAW Ice Rolling Tray is the majestic space unicorn of our product line. Hand finished by RooR in California, our double-thick frosted glass Ice Tray is a connoisseur’s dream.



Wow that text above was not written by us but it’s SO FUNNY (the dude mentioned a majestic space unicorn) that we left it in place! Yes the hand frosted ice-tray is a badass piece. We only made a few hundred but you guys pushed us very hard so we’ve been making more every week now. Just keep in mind it’s a slow process so they’re still very hard to find.

