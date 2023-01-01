RAW Natural Pipe is made from hand carved Bubinga wood. This wood is world famous amongst musicians for its use on many exclusive instruments. Bubinga is used as the shell of high end drum kits including my personal favorite used by Charlie Watts. It’s also used on harps, luthiers and bass guitars because of its hardness, unique patterns and well-rounded sound. This is a truly RAWesome wood! The RAW Natural Pipe also comes with a fully removable plastic mouthpiece, a canvas carrying pouch and a pre-loaded Corleone smoking filter.

Show more