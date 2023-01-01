The new smell-proof RAW Backpack is insane!! Designed to lock in smells – even really strong danky odors – entirely! It uses a proprietary 6-layer design with an extra-thick layer of activated carbon sandwiched between two layers of filter-fabric, a water proof foil layer, mesh layer and a final layer of naturally durable Burlap! Plus, it’s got not one but TWO silicone gasketed zippers for added security and privacy!
The RAW Burlap Backpack – RAW’D Out Edition comes complete with 7 seven different RAW patches embroidered to the front and sides of the burlap exterior. Let ‘em know you roll with this one!
