The RAW Flying Disc Rolling Tray was something that we made for our friends after we needed a rolling tray while playing disc golf. Naturally we used our disc which worked BUT it didn’t work well so we knew what had to be done! We created the RAW Flying Disc Rolling Tray to have a perfectly smooth inside surface for rolling with no injection point and nothing to mess up an otherwise perfect roll. This disc was made for rolling, throwing and having a good time with your friends. 🙂