RAW Organic Hemp Cones are unquestionably the world’s best organic hemp cones! Masterfully crafted from unrefined, pure hemp with no added chalk or dyes – RAW Organic Hemp Paper is made using a special pure water method to maintain certain natural qualities of hemp. Each paper is naturally light tan in color and hand rolled into the perfect cone shape. The tip is hand folded into a W to prevent materials from passing through yet give an unfiltered big draw.



RAW Organic Hemp Cones are packed with a naturally unrefined paper straw. Genuine RAW Cones do NOT use plastic straws!



RAW Organic Hemp Kingsize Cones are available in a 3 Cone Pack, a 32 Cone Pack and a Mega Bulk Box.