Original Tips are meticulously crafted from naturally unrefined long fibers using an original type Fourdrinier paper machine – we’ve spared no expense. RAW Original Tips roll up smooth and have enough structural integrity to maintain their shape and rigidity even when wet. We carefully lay out and cut the paper properly with the grain so they roll smoothly (instead of squaring as many other tips from inferior companies do).
