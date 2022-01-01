About this product
E-banger heat coils are different from the normal axial style heat coils in that they have a few extra wraps around the bottom of the banger in order to heat the dab surface more fully. Without this bottom-heating there would be a temperature difference between the bottom dab surface and the walls of the banger, where the axial coil is normally heating. Read more at rcctools.com
About this brand
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers
RCCtools paints, designs, & wires compact marble-ized controllers as well as modding your favorite cartoon characters into custom e-nails such as Home Simpson e-nail, Shenron Dragon e-nail, and the Infinity Gauntlet e-nails that so many have enjoyed since 2015. Many other custom case options are available and can be requested, such as: the Dr. Who TARDIS, Mario, Garfield, and many more. For the compact units, many marble-ized color schemes are possible; choose your own colors or pick any existing painted set to compliment your favorite glass, sports jersey, animal, etc. With over 4 years experience hydro-dipping and wiring-up some of the most reliable, safe, and affordable electric nail controllers available, there's no need to look further for your next addition to your heady collection! For the store and more info. check out rcctools.com and if you are on IG @rcc_tools is the handle for new custom designs, giveaways, and other dab-gear related content.