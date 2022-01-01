About this product
Height: 9.5 inch
Chamber Diameter: 65mm
Bottom Diameter: 120mm
Color: Clear
Logo Color: Frosted
Used with: Concentrate & Flower
100% High grade borosilicate glass
High quality quartz banger included
The "Revolt" concentrate rig produces clean yet very powerful hits. Created with the highest quality material and craftsmanship, just like the rest of the RIG family. The simple and efficient design of the "Revolt" concentrate rig makes it a great piece to add to any collection.
About this brand
Rebel Initiate Glassworks
Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.