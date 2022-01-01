About this product
Height: 120mm
Tube Diameter: 32mm
Color: Clear
Logo Color: Frosted
Used with: Flower
100% High grade borosilicate glass
The RIG Hammer Bubbler is 120mm tall and made on 32 mm tubing. This simple and smart design provides full accessibility and portability. The downstem is fixed within the body of the bubbler to avoid damage and it efficiently diffuses vapor through water to maintain quality with each hit. This RIG bubbler finds the perfect balance between ultimate convenience and quality in flower smoking. This product is used independently, no accessories required.
About this brand
Rebel Initiate Glassworks
Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.