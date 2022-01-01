This meticulously designed contraption should be the 9th wonder of the world with its beautiful curves reminiscent of your cardiovascular system and really, it’s just as sophisticated because it features a matrix perc for optimal filtration.



Features:



Concentrate recycler

Quartz banger

Matrix perc

Construction mouthpiece detail

Clear polished joints

For concentrates (mostly), trade the banger for a bowl to enjoy flower (we suggest the Red Eye Tek 14mm Metallic Terminator Finish pull-out)