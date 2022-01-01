About this product
This meticulously designed contraption should be the 9th wonder of the world with its beautiful curves reminiscent of your cardiovascular system and really, it’s just as sophisticated because it features a matrix perc for optimal filtration.
Features:
Concentrate recycler
Quartz banger
Matrix perc
Construction mouthpiece detail
Clear polished joints
For concentrates (mostly), trade the banger for a bowl to enjoy flower (we suggest the Red Eye Tek 14mm Metallic Terminator Finish pull-out)
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.