About this product
Sometimes you need to pick up a replacement pull-out for your water pipe. Sometimes you just want different options for every mood or day of the week. It’s a personal choice… just like boxers, briefs and banana hammocks.
Features:
4mm thick cone
Built-in glass screen
Signature diamond handle
14mm/19mm polished joints
Features:
4mm thick cone
Built-in glass screen
Signature diamond handle
14mm/19mm polished joints
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.