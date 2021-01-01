RedeCan Medical
Shishkaberry
Redecan Shishkaberry is an indica-dominant strain with dense, spade-shaped dark olive green nugs, minty green leaves and furry dark amber hairs with a thick, frosty coating of white trichomes. Greenhouse-grown in the Niagara region, this strain’s sweet, earthy-fresh aroma is a product of the beta- and trans-caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene and humulene in its terpene profile.
