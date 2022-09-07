About this product
Redecan Black Cherry Punch is a potent indica dominant hybrid, widely celebrated for its bold cherry, yet light skunky flavour profile. The signature aroma comes from a diverse collection of terpenes, reminiscent of fruit, wood, spice, and pine. With dark green buds, purple specks, and gold trichomes, Black Cherry Punch comes from the classic strains Black Cherry Pie and Purple Punch. With THC levels between 20-26%, Redecan’s BCP is a smash of delicious flavours – fruity and potent, and expected to be a classic in no time. Just as with any Redecan strain, our Black Cherry Punch is carefully harvested and expertly cured to preserve natural flavour and moisture, hand-trimmed, and inspected. Black Cherry Punch is offered in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, and 14g of dried flower.
About this brand
RedeCan
Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made
