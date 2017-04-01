RedeCan
Cold Creek Kush
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Cold Creek Kush is a cross between MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91, with dense, heart-shaped, light green buds full of trichomes and amber hairs. Grown in the Niagara region of Ontario, the strain has very strong THC potency and a recognizable dank smell, much like a forest after a rainfall. Its taste profile, informed by its beta-pinene, nerolidol, trans-caryophyllene, linalool and limonene terpene mix, is strongly herbal, earthy and woody, with fresh sour pine.
Cold Creek Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
21% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
