Cold Creek Kush is a cross between MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91, with dense, heart-shaped, light green buds full of trichomes and amber hairs. Grown in the Niagara region of Ontario, the strain has very strong THC potency and a recognizable dank smell, much like a forest after a rainfall. Its taste profile, informed by its beta-pinene, nerolidol, trans-caryophyllene, linalool and limonene terpene mix, is strongly herbal, earthy and woody, with fresh sour pine.