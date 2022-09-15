About this product
Mint Chip Gelato is a perfect indica sativa hybrid (50:50) developed by crossing Green Cookies and Sinmint Cookies strains. The combined result is a very well-balanced genetic offspring with medium mini-pine-sized buds that are a firm dark olive green with furry orange hairs blanketed in a flurry of white trichomes. With modest THC levels, this hybrid carries a terpene profile that includes carene, camphene and caryophyllene which combine to deliver a rich earthy minted pine aroma mixed with sweeter floral notes and a spicy finish. Mint Chip Gelato by Redecan is improved through careful care and attention given through each stage of growth and harvested at its peak, expertly cured and hand trimmed to ensure the highest level of quality.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RedeCan
Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made
No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water.
Our Promise
We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale.
Straight from our farm to your door.
Patients are our priority
Unparalleled customer service
100% Canadian homegrown
100% Greenhouse grown
Natural growing conditions
Our Process
We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..
No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water.
Our Promise
We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale.
Straight from our farm to your door.
Patients are our priority
Unparalleled customer service
100% Canadian homegrown
100% Greenhouse grown
Natural growing conditions
Our Process
We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..