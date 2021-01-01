About this product

Redecan OG Kush vape cartridges contain a total of 0.45 g of distillate, extracted using state-of-the-art CO2 technology then combined with terpenes. Compatible with 510 batteries; all devices are composed of a proprietary ceramic wick and a borosilicate glass housing. OG Kush is a hybrid; with earth, pine, woody notes. Limonene (citrus), myrcene (mangoes, lemon grass), beta-caryophyllene (black pepper, cloves), linalool (lavender), beta-pinene (allspice). Ensure the metal connection between the cartridge and the battery are in contact with one another for proper function, slightly lifting the metal ring on the underside of the cartridge can ensure proper connection. Devices can be unclogged by carefully inserting a toothpick into the mouthpiece, repeating 2-3 times until unblocked. Packaged in 100% recyclable, 85% post-consumer weight paper, soy ink, starch-based adhesive, polypropylene based plastic. Additional information can be found on www.redecan.ca.