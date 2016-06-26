RedeCan
About this product
CBD Shark Shock is a pairing of White Widow and Skunk #1. This strain, from Ontario’s Niagara region, has very mild THC potency and compact buds covered in resin. Its aroma is dank, fruity and sweet, and it tastes like green apple, sour citrus, sweet apricot and eucalyptus.
Shark Shock effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!