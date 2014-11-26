RedeCan
Shishkaberry comes from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
