Warlock is a storied award winning indica dominant strain that was derived through purposeful breeding and backcrossing classic strains of Skunk #1 and Afghani to extract favourable genetic traits. Warlock buds are characteristically dense and pepper shaped with emerald green hues with sparse thick furry orange hairs dusted with a fine sweet sticky layer of nearly translucent trichomes. This magical strain achieves a THC level from 20-26% with a terpene profile that includes caryophyllene, myrcene and bisabolol which showcase its earthy skunky origins while elevated by its fragrant fruity sweet and sour nuances. Warlock by Redecan is further improved upon through the care and attention given to each plant through every stage of growth, harvest and curing that is complemented by being expertly hand trimmed to ensure high quality in every batch. Warlock is now available in 1g, 3.5g and 28g formats.



