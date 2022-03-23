Simply Grow Good Weed.

Reefertilizer was built with a post-prohibition state of mind. Cannabis should be accessible for all so we developed nutrients that are easy to use, versatile, and cheap. We provide plenty of guidance to help you through your first few grows.



Grow Greener Weed.

Gardening shouldn’t hurt the planet. This is why we chose to develop dry nutrients which are easier to ship and use less plastic packaging. They are also vegan and contain fewer heavy metals than many other non-vegan fertilizers.



Grow Better Weed.

Our three-part kit was designed to get you a nice yield every time with less work. Perfectly blended for each phase of growth and containing key micronutrients for amazing tasting and smelling plants indoors and outdoors.

