About this product

Black Sero'Q is a rare and high THC strain celebrated for its profoundly relaxing properties and dainty crystals that decorate the plant from tip to stem. Toss out the curtains; this densely packed Indica will help close out the day and tuck you in tight with smells of lavender, blueberry, grape and diesel.



Big and beautiful, these nugs are hand-trimmed with supreme care in a 3.5g package designed to keep things fresh. Diet weed? Not here. This top-shelf cannabis comes loaded with trichomes and respect you can taste.



Cultivar:

Serroquel F2 (Omuerta Genetix)

Ocean Beach Ripper × Oaktree