Blue Slurricane is an Indica-dominant hybrid known for its tall, fluffy bud, purple-tinged crystals, and honey-tipped tea-green hairs. What begins as a blast of full-body bliss transforms into a night-time favourite that will help sail you into the calm eye of the storm until morning. High in THC, this strain brings with it expansive notes of lemon, musk, and wood - ahoy!
Big and beautiful, these nugs are hand-trimmed with supreme care in a 3.5g package designed to keep things fresh. Diet weed? Not here. This top-shelf cannabis comes loaded with trichomes and respect you can taste.
Cultivar:
Slurricane IX (In-House Genetics)
Dosidos X Purple Punch
Slurricane effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
