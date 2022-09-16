Synergistic combination of natural clove oil, menthol and cannabinoids in a water-based emulsion.



As a result of 3 years of R&D, the RHO Phyto deep tissue gel has been optimized to provide deep tissue delivery of cannabinoids and enhanced absorption. The formulation also synergistically combines cannabinoids with complementary natural active ingredients including menthol and beta-caryophyllene and eugenol naturally occurring terpenes found in clove oil. The deep tissue gels deep tissue technology has been validated through in vitro Franz Cell studies demonstrating its enhanced absorption versus basic cannabis creams. Additionally, the product is currently enrolled in pre-clinical studies to demonstrate its deep tissue delivery.