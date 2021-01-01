About this product

DT81 high potency THC dried bud is hand-trimmed and greenhouse-grown in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF whole flower is expertly grown and cured for maximum flavour and enjoyability.



This sativa-dominant strain has frosty green buds with burnt orange hairs. DT81 has a balance of native terpene flavours including Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Beta-Pinene. This aromatic strain is flavourful, with hits of citrus, tartness and sweetness.



Start low and go slow, leaving time between inhalations to gauge the effects DT81 is available in a 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried bud.