About this product

Hawaii Heartbreak high potency THC dried bud is hand-trimmed and greenhouse-grown in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF whole flower is expertly grown and cured for maximum flavour and enjoyability.



This indica-dominant strain is known for its light green buds with orange hairs. Hawaii Heartbreak has a balance of native terpene flavours including Limonene, Nerolidol and Caryophyllene. This floral diesel aromatic strain is flavourful with earthy and herbal undertones.



Leave time in-between inhalations to gauge the effects. Hawaii Heartbreak is available in a 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried bud.