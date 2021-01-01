Loading…
RIFF

Raider Kush

Raider Kush is a hybrid strain grown in Leamington, Ont., with very high THC potency potential and minimal CBD levels.

RIFF’s Ontario-grown Raider Kush is a hybrid strain with very strong THC potency potential. The plant lineage includes OG Kush and Kosher Kush, and its main terpenes are limonene (scents of lemon, lime), beta-caryophyllene (scents of peppery spice, wood) and myrcene (scents of musk, earth, ripe fruit).
