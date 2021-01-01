About this product

Subway Scientist high potency THC dried bud is hand-groomed and greenhouse-grown in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF dried bud is expertly grown and cured for maximum flavour and enjoyability.



This indica-dominant strain has dark green tones and purple highlights. Subway Scientist has a balance of native terpene flavours including Caryophyllene, Myrcene and Humulene. This aromatic strain is flavourful with notable hits of grape and sweet berries.



Start low and go slow, leaving time between inhalations to gauge the effects Subway Scientist is available in a 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried bud.