About this product

Sunday Special high potency THC dried bud is hand-trimmed and greenhouse-grown in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF whole flower is expertly grown and cured for maximum flavour and enjoyability.



This sativa-dominant strain is known for its light green tones and long dense buds. Sunday Special has a balance of native terpene flavours including Myrcene, Pinene and Caryophyllene. This musky aromatic strain is flavourful with notable hits of pine and earth notes.



Start low and go slow, leaving time between inhalations to gauge the effects Sunday Special is available in a 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried bud.