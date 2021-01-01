RIFF
Sweet Jersey 3
Sweet Jersey 3 are pungent sativa buds with robust terpene flavours. This aromatic strain is flavourful with notable hits of powerful dankness.
RIFF’s high potency THC bud is hand-groomed, expertly grown and cured for maximum flavour and enjoyability. You’ll find yourself coming back to this well-balanced aromatic strain.
Leave time in-between inhalations to gauge the effects.
