Two-Tone Ban
Two-Tone Ban is full of resinous buds with robust terpene flavours. This aromatic hybrid strain is flavourful with a distinct forward scent that lingers.
RIFF’s high potency THC bud is hand- groomed, expertly grown and cured for maximum flavour and enjoyability. You’ll find yourself coming back to this well-balanced aromatic strain.
Leave time in-between inhalations to gauge the effects.
