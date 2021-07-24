Loading…
Logo for the brand Ritual Green

Ritual Green

HPG13

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

This potent indica-dominant hybrid has a light coffee scent and a slightly skunky, fruity aroma when given a little squeeze.

Commonly known as PG-13, or “Parental Guidance”, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid created by cross breeding the rare HP-13 and G-13 strains. It has dense, solid, trichome covered buds, with green and purple hues. It has a light coffee scent brought out by our curing process, and a slightly skunky, fruity aroma when given a little squeeze.
