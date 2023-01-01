Ritual and Rose is a female owned, sustainable Ceramics and Accessories brand. All of our products are designed in Los Angeles and ethically handmade from locally-sourced, organic materials.



The brand began because of the lack of female representation in the cannabis industry and to help normalize the ritual use of plant medicine. We create functional, timeless pieces that are durable but also decorative and meant to be displayed proudly.



All of our ceramics are crafted by hand from 100% organic materials at Mudshark Studios in Portland, Oregon. The plastic free, locally-sourced packaging was made by Bay Area packaging company Lahlouh and was created using only 100% recyclable materials. We are also trying to limit the use of plastics in our shipping materials by using only recycled paper products and plant based fillers for ceramic items. For smaller items we use mailers from Ecoenclose that you can reuse for future shipments or recycle at grocery bag drop offs or wherever plastic bags are accepted.



