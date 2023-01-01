Robhots was started in early February 2014, just toying around with new edibles recipes. Using excess material from our personal medical grow, we made our gummies for people who had legitimate medical reasons for them, and soon realized a demand for our product. OPENING TO THE COLORADO MEDICAL MARKET



We decided to pursue a way onto Colorado's Medical Marijuana market, and after months of pitching our product and company, we found a company to pair with and get our product to Colorado stores.



Despite forming a partnership and getting set for the medical market, it was months before we finally were ready to go and open for sales. We finally got rolling and made our first Robhots gummies in September of 2015.

Show more