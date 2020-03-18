*** Get you FREE bottle of QUANTUM MIND by clicking Learn More! ***



The only nootropic brain health supplement that’s scientifically designed to take with marijuana which allows you to maintain the “high” while receiving clean mental energy for enhanced clarity of thought, heightened mental focus, more motivation, stronger working memory, increased problem solving abilities, and even increased pain tolerance.



TWO KEY FACTORS: QUANTUM MIND + MARIJUANA Enjoy the psychoactive and physiological effects of cannabis without the experience of “foggy brain” and lack of motivation. When taken together, the combination of Quantum Mind and marijuana increases your pain tolerance and you’ll experience more creativity, more inspiration, and more productivity. These pills ignite neurotransmitters, heighten thought processing, and enhance memory.



HOW IT WORKS: Quantum Mind contains a powerful ingredient called Agmatine Sulfate, which has been shown to unlock certain receptors (imidazoline receptors) in your body that are positioned near the cerebral receptors (CB1 receptors) for THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. Science has shown that when these two receptors are unlocked simultaneously, there is a synergistic effect, strengthening the effects of each, and increasing pain tolerance. The ingredients in Quantum Mind have also been shown to increase brain health by boosting communication and enhancing signaling between neurons to improve your mental clarity, concentration, focus, motivation, and your ability to pay attention.



SCIENTIFIC FORMULATION: Contains CDP-Choline (boosts memory, basic thought processing, and cerebral energy); Agmatine Sulfate (synergistic effect on THC receptors, increase pain tolerance, improves memory formation and behavioral learning, is antidepressant); L-tyrosine (preserves working memory and improves cognition during stress); Ginkgo Biloba (cognitive enhancement, clarity of thoughts, and focus)



BRAIN HEALTH: The health of your brain dictates your experience in life. The ingredients in Quantum Mind are neuropcrotecive and have been shown to preserve membrane plasticity while enhancing cognition in the important areas of the brain.



ONE MORE REASON: Quantum Mind comes in “veggie caps”; plant derived capsules that are easily digestible, easy to swallow, and animal friendly.



If you’re someone who enjoys marijuana while simultaneously engaging in physical or mental activity, then Quantum Mind is the nootropic that you’ve been waiting for. With Quantum Mind you can enjoy the feeling of being high but without some of the often less desirable traits of fogginess, forgetfulness, and lack of motivation while also increasing your physical pain tolerance.



MENTAL ACTIVITY: Musicians, business professionals, students, gamers, programers, writers, artists, and creatives of all types will appreciate the increased cerebral energy and smooth flow of thoughts, ideas, and inspiration that occurs with the combination of Quantum Mind and cannabis. The reduction of brain fog and enhanced communication between neurons allows you to put yourself in a state of flow where you’ll feel more inventive, productive, and motivated.



PHYSICAL ACTIVITY: If you use cannabis while running, weight lifting, cycling, yoga, or any other type of physical activity, Quantum Mind can enhance your experience in a number of ways. Firstly, the synergistic effect of a key ingredient in Quantum Mind that enhances the THC receptors has been shown to increase pain tolerance more than just marijuana alone. Users report being able to push themselves harder, breaking past previous personal limitations while having an overall more pleasant experience. You’ll also be more present and consciously in tune in your own body with an enhanced mind-muscle connection. The overall boost in brain power and clarity of thought also allows you to stay more aware, increasing your safety while exercising through better motor control and reaction time.



Also beneficial for…



SOCIAL GATHERINGS: Become more present, attentive, and engaging when in conversation with an individual or group.



MEDITATION: Enhance mindfulness and focus and experience a stronger connection to your source energy.



Directions:

As dietary supplement, take 3 veggie caps before using cannabis.

Do not exceed 6 capsules in 24 hours.



* This product does not contain marijuana or any derivatives thereof.

* Statements in this listing have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



*** Get you FREE bottle of QUANTUM MIND by clicking Learn More! ***