About this product
It's imperative to keep your ritual organized and safe. It's equally imperative that you remain modern and streamlined. Everything that you carry reflects your good taste. With that in mind, we have you (and your ritual) covered.
Features:
Scent suppression throughout for extreme discretion
Personalization available - up to 6 letters
Water-resistant protective lining inside pockets and mini Paq for easy maintenance
Premium fine-grained smooth lambskin leather with "buttery" hand-feel
Soft suede with a napped finish and supple hand-feel
Two deep pockets provide substantial room for your tools and accoutrements
Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding throughout to ensure safe carrying and shock absorption
Strong internal elastics hold tools/tips/cartridges/pens tightly while keeping them easily accessible
A removable internal pouch designed to carry 50mm 4-piece grinder, 50mm glass storage vials, as well as other tools and necessities
Removable pouch attaches/detaches magnetically
All Rogue Paqs come with two packs of premium signature papers
Details:
Materials: 100% fine grained premium lambskin leather and suede, each with super supple hand-feel
Hardware: Premium minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout; featuring durable YKK zippers
Colors: black leather exterior/steel gray suede interior
Construction: impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges
Personalization: Hand-pressed monograms are debossed in house (see our Personalize page for details)
Care: exterior - spot clean with a damp cloth and occasionally apply leather conditioner; interior- clean suede with a suede brush, wipe pocket interiors with a damp cloth
Specifications:
Dimensions/Weight Of Exterior Paq (unrolled):
Length (top to bottom) - 11"
Width (side to side) - 8"
Depth - 1/8"
Weight - 5oz
Dimensions/Weight of Pop Out Pouch:
Length - 2.5"
Width (side to side) - 8"
Depth - 2.5"
Weight - 2oz
Total Weight of Exterior Paq + Pop-Out Pouch:
7oz
About this brand
Rogue Paq
Form may follow function, but we believe that the two are not mutually exclusive. Rogue Paq® (pronounced "pack") luxury ritual cases allow you to organize and easily transport all the components of your ceremony - with style. In addition, keeping your tools and fillers at the ready inside a beautiful vessel helps you to remain mindful of purpose.
Rogue Paq (patent pending) was founded by NY wardrobe stylist and Goldman Sachs alumna, Jessica Cadmus (AKA the Wardrobe Whisperer), who thinks non-stop about how people present themselves. Her style advice and commentary has been featured on CBS This Morning: Saturday, Bloomberg TV, Wall Street Journal's Market Watch, Business Insider, and more. She's worked for small as well as leading media companies, such as HBO, to get stars red-carpet ready. Jessica has been a featured stylist at major events like NY's Fashion's Night Out and she's been a guest stylist for international brands like Hugo Boss, Reiss, and Alexis Bittar. She has spent the last 12 years dressing power brokers and influencers and ensuring their aesthetic is highly cultivated. When she discovered her clients were carrying their ritual in vessels like old pencil cases and baggies, a problem defined itself: the need for a refined carrying case.
Because Jess is keenly aware that everything a person puts on and carries reflects who they are, she has designed each version of the Rogue Paq ritual case with a sleek, sophisticated, and polished aesthetic. She hand-selects premium materials and hardware and composes them in harmonious combinations. The results are elevated and luxurious yet remain subtle and discreet.
Rogue Paq ritual cases are also highly functional and exceptionally well made. Their thoughtful design includes details like easy-to-wipe, water-resistant interior pockets for simple maintenance and scent suppression, and quick-access internal elastics for pens, tips, cleaners, and chords.
Gone are the days when you have to root in the depths of your bag or pockets to locate the various articles of your ritual. With Rogue Paq, your tools and accessories will be neatly organized and safely guarded -- while preserving, and elevating, your core style.
Join our Paq and raise your ritual.
