About this product
Modern, functional, and discreet, Rogue Paq Vegan Ritual Case, created entirely from vegan materials, is the perfect option for those who care as much about their personal aesthetic as they do about making sustainable ecological choices.
Features:
Scent suppression throughout for extreme discretion
Personalization available - up to six letters
Premium pebbled vegan leather with slight top sheen
Ultra soft vegan suede with supple hand-feel
Two deep pockets with ample room for tools and accoutrements
Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding for safe carrying and shock absorption
Water-resistant protective lining inside all pockets as well as the removable pouch - for easy maintenance
Strong internal elastics hold tools/tips/cartridges/pens tightly while keeping them easily accessible
Removable internal pouch, also padded and lined, designed to hold 50mm 4-piece grinder, 50mm UV glass storage jars, and more
Mini Paq attaches/detaches magnetically
All Rogue Paqs include two packs complimentary signature premium papers
Details:
Materials: Vegan pebbled leather exterior, vegan suede with napped finish interior
Hardware: Minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout, covered zipper pulls
Construction: Impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges
Personalization: Monograms are hand-pressed in house (see our Personalize page for details)
Colors: Black exterior, black interior
Care: Exterior - Spot clean with a damp cloth; interior- spot clean with a soft brush, wipe pocket interiors with a damp cloth
Specifications:
Dimensions/Weight of External Vegan Paq (unrolled):
Length (top to bottom) - 11"
Width (side to side) - 8"
Depth - 1/8"
Weight - 4oz
Dimensions of Pop Out Pouch:
Length - 2.5"
Width (side to side) - 8"
Depth - 2.5"
Weight - 2oz
Total Weight of External Paq + Pop-Out Pouch:
6oz
About this brand
Rogue Paq
**20% Exclusive savings for Leafly readers** Use code: LEAFLY20
Form may follow function, but we believe that the two are not mutually exclusive. Rogue Paq® (pronounced "pack") luxury ritual cases allow you to organize and easily transport all the components of your ceremony - with style. In addition, keeping your tools and fillers at the ready inside a beautiful vessel helps you to remain mindful of purpose.
Rogue Paq (patent pending) was founded by NY wardrobe stylist and Goldman Sachs alumna, Jessica Cadmus (AKA the Wardrobe Whisperer), who thinks non-stop about how people present themselves. Her style advice and commentary has been featured on CBS This Morning: Saturday, Bloomberg TV, Wall Street Journal's Market Watch, Business Insider, and more. She's worked for small as well as leading media companies, such as HBO, to get stars red-carpet ready. Jessica has been a featured stylist at major events like NY's Fashion's Night Out and she's been a guest stylist for international brands like Hugo Boss, Reiss, and Alexis Bittar. She has spent the last 12 years dressing power brokers and influencers and ensuring their aesthetic is highly cultivated. When she discovered her clients were carrying their ritual in vessels like old pencil cases and baggies, a problem defined itself: the need for a refined carrying case.
Because Jess is keenly aware that everything a person puts on and carries reflects who they are, she has designed each version of the Rogue Paq ritual case with a sleek, sophisticated, and polished aesthetic. She hand-selects premium materials and hardware and composes them in harmonious combinations. The results are elevated and luxurious yet remain subtle and discreet.
Rogue Paq ritual cases are also highly functional and exceptionally well made. Their thoughtful design includes details like easy-to-wipe, water-resistant interior pockets for simple maintenance and scent suppression, and quick-access internal elastics for pens, tips, cleaners, and chords.
Gone are the days when you have to root in the depths of your bag or pockets to locate the various articles of your ritual. With Rogue Paq, your tools and accessories will be neatly organized and safely guarded -- while preserving, and elevating, your core style.
Join our Paq and raise your ritual.
