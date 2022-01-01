About this product
We know that rolling is a labor of love and you enjoy every minute of it… but for all those other times, we have the answer.
A portable roller that GRINDS & PACKS your perfect and consistent roll in seconds; an absolute must!
TECHNICAL SPECS:
Premium Poly Carbonate for effortless shredding
- Magnetically Sealed Lid
- Triple Polished & Scratch Resistant
- Transparent Design lets you see the process from start to finish
- Storage with tight closure for freshness and odor control
- Includes Packer to assist with filling cones and cleaning grinder
- Portable size that fits in most pockets, 1.6″ x 5.0″
